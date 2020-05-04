Mystery goldfish in East Ilsley pond

THERE's a thriving community of goldfish in East Ilsley's village pond that have been flashing their scales in the sunshine recently, but nobody seems quite sure how they got there.

Word in the village is that they have been there a few years and have clearly thrived and multiplied recently.

According to one Facebook user, legend has it that some 10 years ago after the summer sheep fair they were released into the pond by one of the revellers who didn't really want to hang on to the prize they had won on a fairground stall.

However they got there, two have become several more and they add a dash of colour to the rural scene.

