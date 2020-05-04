Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Mystery goldfish in East Ilsley pond

There's a 'tail' to be told

Phil Cannings

phil.cannings@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Mystery Goldfish in Village Pond

THERE's a thriving community of goldfish in East Ilsley's village pond that have been flashing their scales in the sunshine recently, but nobody seems quite sure how they got there.

Word in the village is that they have been there a few years and have clearly thrived and multiplied recently.

According to one Facebook user, legend has it that some 10 years ago after the summer sheep fair they were released into the pond by one of the revellers who didn't really want to hang on to the prize they had won on a fairground stall.

However they got there, two have become several more and they add a dash of colour to the rural scene.

If you know anything about the goldfish mystery, email phil.cannings@newburynews.co.uk 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

New data shows where West Berkshire people who died with Covid-19 are from

Coronavirus: What we know

Woman hospitalised after car crashes into wall

Woman hospitalised after car crashes into wall in Newbury

Arrest following serious crash

Arrest following serious crash 

Anger over 'people ignoring lockdown' at common

Anger over 'people ignoring lockdown' at common

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33