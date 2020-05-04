Agency wants to help find new jobs for coronavirus redundancy victims

A PROJECT has been launched to match workers who have lost jobs during the coronavirus crisis to new ones.

Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) says it is working with the National Careers Service to create the Berkshire Redundancy and Redeployment Service to do so in those sectors “experiencing a surge in employment demand”.

A statement by the LEP says: “There are redundancies currently being made by businesses in Berkshire as a result of Covid-19. At the same time, gaps in the labour market are appearing in key sectors.

"The aim of the Berkshire Redundancy and Redeployment Service is to support employers needing to make redundancies to ensure a smooth transition for employees into new work and also support employers who are looking to recruit.”

The service aims to connect employers who have urgent vacancies with local people who are available to start work – “while also listening to employers who have to make redundancies to see if there are opportunities for their staff arising in the region”.

Thames Valley LEP chief executive Alison Webster said: “In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we’re working closely with our partners such as the National Careers Service and the Berkshire Business Growth Hub to support businesses and their employees.

"Together we are able to provide a valuable rapid response service which will match redundancy situations to redeployment where possible and create additional support for individuals through employment services where further employability or skills help is required.

“The Berkshire Growth Hub acts as the first point of contact for business support in the area by keeping businesses up to date with government advice and guidance, sources of support, online events, sector-specific advice and access to available finance.

"The Growth Hub can provide free one-to-one advice for businesses on how to survive and recover from the current challenges.”

The LEP says support will also be available to those who have lost their jobs or whose jobs has been affected during the crisis.

The service aims to offer free, impartial and professional advice to job seekers, including practical aspects such as CV writing and access to training.

Anyone aged 13 years or over can access the free advice service remotely. Individuals can seek support by calling 0800 100 900, while employers can get in touch at adviza.org.uk/services/national-careers-service/regional-redeployment-service/