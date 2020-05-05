Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to May 2

The number of people from West Berkshire who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate has risen to 91.

The latest information from the Office for National Statistics shows that 45 people have died with coronavirus in care homes, 42 in hospitals and four at home.

This is an increase of 31 registered deaths involving Covid-19 in one week.

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The deaths occurred in the week ending Friday, April 24, but were registered up to the week ending May 2.

There were 22 deaths with Covid-19 in care homes, six in hospitals and one at home in the week ending April 24.

In the week ending April 17, 15 people died in care homes and 10 in hospitals.

The updated figures show an increase of two on figures released by the ONS last week for the week ending April 17.

The initial figures said that 14 people from West Berkshire died in care homes and that nine died in care homes.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.