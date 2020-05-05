Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Latest number of Covid-19 recorded deaths

Seventy-two people from Basingstoke and Deane have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate, new figures released today (Tuesday) show.

This is an increase of 17 on the 55 deaths recorded in the week ending April 17.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics records deaths that occurred up to April 24 but were registered up to May 2.

The figures record the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The latest information show that 57 Basingstoke and Deane residents with coronavirus have died in hospitals, 10 in care homes, one at home, three in hospices and one death in "another communal establishment".

In the week ending April 24, nine people from the borough died in hospitals, two died in care homes, two in hospices and there was one death in another communal establishment.

In the week ending April 17, 13 people died in hospitals, three people died in care homes and one person died in a hospice.

The updated figures show an increase of four on figures released by the ONS last week for the week ending April 17.

The initial figures said that 12 people from Basingstoke and Deane died in hospitals and that one person had died in a care home that week.

The first three coronavirus deaths in the borough, all in hospital, were reported in the week ending March 20 – three days before the lockdown began.