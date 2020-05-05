Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Cuteness alert - cygnets and ducklings enjoy family time on the Kennet & Avon canal, Kintbury

Video shows bird families on daily exercise

Phil Cannings

phil.cannings@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Video: Swans and their cygnets

Shake off the lockdown blues and enjoy

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

New data shows where West Berkshire people who died with Covid-19 are from

Coronavirus: What we know

Woman hospitalised after car crashes into wall

Woman hospitalised after car crashes into wall in Newbury

Arrest following serious crash

Arrest following serious crash 

Anger over 'people ignoring lockdown' at common

Anger over 'people ignoring lockdown' at common

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33