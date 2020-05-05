Reading Magistrates' Court: Woman admits Midgham hotel burglary

A WOMAN has admitted burgling the Mercure Hotel in Midgham.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 4, was 33-year-old Sophie Annette Mitchell, who was said to be of no fixed address.

She admitted entering the Mercure West Grange Hotel on the Bath Road as a trespasser on Saturday, May 2, and stealing alcohol and soft drinks worth £115.

A second, similar charge involving alcohol and soft drinks worth £60 was withdrawn.

Ms Mitchell was told the case could progress no further that day and that it was being transferred to Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court for sentencing at a later date.

She was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.