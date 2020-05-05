Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Reading Magistrates' Court: Woman admits Midgham hotel burglary

Thief stole drinks worth £115

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Court

A WOMAN has admitted burgling the Mercure Hotel in Midgham.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 4, was 33-year-old Sophie Annette Mitchell, who was said to be of no fixed address.

She admitted entering the Mercure West Grange Hotel on the Bath Road as a trespasser on Saturday, May 2, and stealing alcohol and soft drinks worth £115.

A second, similar charge involving alcohol and soft drinks worth £60 was withdrawn.

Ms Mitchell was told the case could progress no further that day and that it was being transferred to Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court for sentencing at a later date.

She was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

New data shows where West Berkshire people who died with Covid-19 are from

Coronavirus: What we know

Woman hospitalised after car crashes into wall

Woman hospitalised after car crashes into wall in Newbury

Arrest following serious crash

Arrest following serious crash 

Anger over 'people ignoring lockdown' at common

Anger over 'people ignoring lockdown' at common

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33