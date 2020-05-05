Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of cases as of May 5

There have been 335 cases of coronavirus in West Berkshire.

Public Health England figures released this evening show an increase of two on yesterday's figure of 333.

The first case was recorded in the district on March 13.

Although new figures for the area are released daily, not everyone with the virus will have been tested, and the totals do not show the number of deaths or recoveries in the district.

The total UK laboratory confirmed cases stands at 194,990 which includes 4,406 new cases as of today.

There have now been 693 new, consequent recorded deaths in all settings.

The total number of coronavirus-associated deaths, people who have had a positive test result confirmed by a Public Health or NHS laboratory throughout the UK, now stands at 29,427.