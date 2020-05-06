Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Swan shot in Thatcham reunited with mate after recovering from operation

The bird had to have surgery after being hit by pellet from air rifle

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

VIDEO: Swan who was shot in head reunited with mate after recovering from operation

A swan that was shot in the head while she sat on her nest in Thatcham has been reunited with her mate after recovering from an operation. 

The bird had to have surgery to remove the 8mm ball from the base of her skull.

The shot was fired from an air rifle behind the bowling alley on Lower Way.

However, she has recovered very well from the operation and Swan Support this evening (Tuesday) tweeted a heart-warming video of the of the reunion.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Fire crews called after 'huge explosion' in Woolton Hill

Crews tackling huge fire in Woolton Hill

More pictures and videos as firefighters continue to tackle Woolton Hill blaze

More pictures and videos as firefighters continue to tackle Woolton Hill blaze

Arrest following serious crash

Arrest following serious crash 

New data shows where West Berkshire people who died with Covid-19 are from

Coronavirus: What we know

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33