Swan shot in Thatcham reunited with mate after recovering from operation

A swan that was shot in the head while she sat on her nest in Thatcham has been reunited with her mate after recovering from an operation.

The bird had to have surgery to remove the 8mm ball from the base of her skull.

The shot was fired from an air rifle behind the bowling alley on Lower Way.

However, she has recovered very well from the operation and Swan Support this evening (Tuesday) tweeted a heart-warming video of the of the reunion.