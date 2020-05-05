Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Fire crews called after 'huge explosion' in Woolton Hill

Blaze broke out at property close to Rampant Cat pub this evening

Crews tackling huge fire in Woolton Hill

Firefighters are currently tackling a huge blaze in Woolton Hill this evening.

Several nearby residents reported hearing a 'huge explosion' that blew manhole covers into the air.

The fire has broken out at Woolton Lodge Gardens, situated close to the Rampant Cat pub. 

These videos, taken by Fiona Bennett, show the extent of the fire.

One witness described seeing several people running from the scene.

More updates to follow.

 

 

 

 

