More pictures and videos as firefighters continue to tackle Woolton Hill blaze
Tue, 05 May 2020
Firefighters are continuing to tackle a large blaze at a property in Woolton Hill following reports of a 'huge explosion' earlier this evening (Tuesday).
At least five fire engines are currently at Woolton Lodge Gardens, situated close to the Rampant Cat pub.
Residents had reported seeing manhole covers being thrown into the air as a result of the explosion.
Pictures by Phil Cannings
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News