More pictures and videos as firefighters continue to tackle Woolton Hill blaze

Crews were called following reports of a 'huge explosion'

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

01635 886632

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a large blaze at a property in Woolton Hill following reports of a 'huge explosion' earlier this evening (Tuesday). 

At least five fire engines are currently at Woolton Lodge Gardens, situated close to the Rampant Cat pub. 

Residents had reported seeing manhole covers being thrown into the air as a result of the explosion.

Pictures by Phil Cannings

