Coronavirus West Berkshire: council reveals rules for residents to follow when waste centres reopen

WEST Berkshire residents should be prepared for long queues when household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) reopen and to follow new rules at the tip.

The council has said it is working to reopen its recycling centres at Newbury and Padworth as soon as it can, once the Government has confirmed that driving to recycling centres is seen as an essential journey.

Government guidance updated yesterday (Tuesday) says "some journeys to HWRCS may be necessary to avoid rubbish building up and a public health risk. Where possible key sites should be maintained and if necessary, access controlled.

"Where practical a limited and controlled access service may be feasible to reduce risk of fly tipping and to provide essential access for those not able to store waste indefinitely."

The council has said that when its centres reopen only one person will be allowed out of the car while on site and they should only bring what they can carry without the help of a member of staff.

Only one car will be allowed in each area.

The measures will be in place to minimise the spread of the virus and to adhere to social distancing rules.

A traffic management plan will be in place to minimise traffic congestion. The council is also exploring a booking system for its centres.

The council has advised residents to be prepared for long queues and to only visit an HWRC if they cannot safely store their waste at home for the next couple of weeks.

Executive member for environment Steve Ardagh-Walter (Con, Thatcham Colthrop & Crookham) said: “I want to thank residents for their patience in recent weeks while our recycling centres have been closed. We’re working hard to open them again as soon as we can, but the health of our residents, our waste team and the Veolia crews are our priority. We will only open when we are absolutely sure it can be done safely.”

“We expect demand for the recycling centres to be very high when they do reopen and I would ask people to delay their visits for a while longer if they can safely store materials at home. To begin with, there may well be a lengthy queue to get onto the site. I would ask people to expect a wait and to be patient if they are coming to the recycling centres in the first few weeks.”

The council said that residents should not come to the recycling centres if they are:

symptomatic with coronavirus (COVID-19)

in a 14-day household isolation

extremely vulnerable and are remaining at home for “shielding” purposes

The council said it would look to collect as many of the typical household waste types as practicable at the sites when they reopen.

The council and its waste contractor Veolia have maintained kerbside and garden waste services during the lockdown and its bulky waste collection service has also been restarted.

For more information about waste services – including the collection of bulky and garden waste – please visit www.westberks.gov.uk/rubbishandrecycling