Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man is convicted of assault

Wed, 06 May 2020
A MAN has been convicted of assault.
In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 5, was Mateusz Smetek of Pike Street in Newbury.
The 29-year-old admitted assaulting Richard Mills by beating him in Newbury on November 1 last year.
Mr Smetek, who was legally represented at the hearing, was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £20.
In addition he was ordered to pay Mr Mills compensation of £75 for the attack.
