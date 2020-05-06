Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man is convicted of assault

Attacker ordered to pay compensation to victim

A MAN has been convicted of assault.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 5, was Mateusz Smetek of Pike Street in Newbury.

The 29-year-old admitted assaulting Richard Mills by beating him in Newbury on November 1 last year.

Mr Smetek, who was legally represented at the hearing, was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £20.

In addition he was ordered to pay Mr Mills compensation of £75 for the attack.

