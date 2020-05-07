In this week's Newbury Weekly News, we have an eight-page supplement commemorating the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Also in this week's paper, a Newbury man has described how a car almost ended up hurtling through his dining room window.

Meanwhile, we report on a fire that destroyed two houses in East Woodhay.

In other news, councillors have voted to limit public engagement in virtual council meetings.

All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday