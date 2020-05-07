Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

On sale now

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

In this week's Newbury Weekly News, we have an eight-page supplement commemorating the 75th anniversary of VE Day.   

Also in this week's paper, a Newbury man has described how a car almost ended up hurtling through his dining room window.

Meanwhile, we report on a fire that destroyed two houses in East Woodhay. 

In other news, councillors have voted to limit public engagement in virtual council meetings.  

All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Fire crews called after 'huge explosion' in Woolton Hill

Crews tackling huge fire in Woolton Hill

More pictures and videos as firefighters continue to tackle Woolton Hill blaze

More pictures and videos as firefighters continue to tackle Woolton Hill blaze

Arrest following serious crash

Arrest following serious crash 

West Berkshire recycling centres to open for longer hours

West Berkshire recycling centres to open for longer hours

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33