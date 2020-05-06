Thank you NHS and carers from West Berkshire Council, Volker Highways and Bellstan

A SPECIAL sign thanking the dedicated NHS staff and carers working across the district during the coronavirus pandemic has been painted on the A4.

The road markings, providing a message of gratitude from the council on behalf of residents, were installed yesterday (Wednesday), directly outside the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

The message reads “THANK YOU NHS AND CARERS” with the NHS logo in the middle of a colourful rainbow heart.

The council teamed up with its road markings contractors Volker Highways and Bellstan to provide the thank-you message on the eastbound carriageway of the A4.

Volker and Bellstan provided the messaging free of charge to show their gratitude to the NHS.

The thank you extends to all care home staff, key workers and frontline staff who have been instrumental in keeping essential services going for West Berkshire’s residents since the coronavirus pandemic began.

West Berkshire Council leader Lynne Doherty said: “NHS staff, as well as carers in the district’s care homes, have been working incredibly hard to look after people with coronavirus.

“We wanted to show our support and provide a daily, visible reminder of our gratitude for all they are doing at such a difficult time.

“To all those people, on behalf of everyone at West Berkshire Council, I want to say a heartfelt thank you.”

Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Steve McManus said: “This is the second such show of support for our hard-working teams across the trust.

“A rainbow and message of support was put on the roads outside the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading last week.

“It is a real boost for all our staff to see these lovely messages of gratitude as they start and finish their shifts.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the many ways the local community has rallied round to support us all during the covornavirus outbreak, from donations of food and laundry bags, to the weekly clapping for carers.

“This eye-catching message on the doorstep at the West Berkshire Community Hospital is a reminder to everyone of the fantastic work being done, not just inside the hospital, but by carers and key workers across our community.”

Both West Berkshire Council and the Royal Berkshire Hospital reiterated that residents can help the fight against Covid-19 through social distancing and should stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.