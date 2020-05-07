Getting children with SEND ready for a new school

IS your child due to start a new school or nursery in September?

You may be wondering what support will be in place to help them make this important transition and what you can do to help, especially while schools are closed.

When it’s time for a child to leave us at Dingley’s Promise, we always make sure that their new school has as much information as possible about the things they can do to help the child settle in.

One of the best ways to do this is to create an ‘All About Me!’ page.

Why not have a go at doing one of these at home?

There are lots of different versions, but here is one idea:

Take a page of A4 paper and at the top write your child’s name. You can add a photo or ask your child to draw a picture of themselves.

Next, divide the page into four squares or boxes.

In the first square write the title: Things I am good at. Now write a list of the things your child does well. It doesn’t have to be school-based things; you could say that they make you smile, or that they can run fast.

In the second square, write: Things I need help with. Write down the sort of tasks or activities that your child will need help with in school.

The third box is: Things that are important for me. You need to list here any special equipment or medication that your child relies on, as well as strategies that help them such as visual timetables and routines.

In the last box write the title: Things that are important to me. These are the things that make your child happy, such as their favourite TV programme.

Ask your child to help you where they can, perhaps by drawing pictures or sharing their ideas. After all, the page is all about them.

Most young children enjoy making these and brothers and sisters might also want to do their own.

This website will help you and there are lots of examples on Google: http://helensandersonassociates.co.uk/ person-centred-practice/one-page-profiles/one-page-profile-templates/

Of course, it isn’t just your child who has individual needs.

We all have things that are important to us, that make us happy and fulfilled.

Perhaps you could write your own version of All About Me. Then make time each day to do something that makes you happy, however small.

Listen to your favourite song, have a (hot) mug of tea, or phone a friend.

As always, for direct support and information, please contact Paula, our family support worker in West Berkshire on 07495 446053 or email paula.chambers@dingley.org.uk

You can also see our Covid-19 resources at https://www.dingley.org.uk/covid-19-response

Until next week, stay safe and give yourself at least one small treat a day.