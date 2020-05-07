Coronavirus testing site to open in Thatcham tomorrow (Friday)
Thu, 07 May 2020
A coronavirus mobile testing site will be running from the Henwick Worthy Sports Ground in Thatcham for up to three days from tomorrow (Friday).
Tests are being offered to the following categories of people, and, in some cases, members of their household. They are not available for other members of the general public at this time:
This means anyone in one of these groups can find out whether they have the virus. Testing is most effective within three days of symptoms developing.
Anyone who is eligible and wishes to be tested must arrange an appointment on the national booking website first - tests are not available on a ‘drop-in’ basis. You can also book a test at a different site via the national website.
People being tested must bring appropriate ID (like an NHS ID card) or a letter/email from their employer to confirm their key worker status.
They should approach the sports ground site as normal, and follow the signs into and out of the testing area, which will be operated by military personnel.
West Berkshire executive member for public health and community wellbeing, councillor Rick Jones, said: “We welcome the news that a mobile site will be operating in Thatcham for a few days and we urge anyone who falls into the categories given below to book a slot to be tested.
“We are all in this together facing one of the most challenging times of our lives during this pandemic with uncertainty about when it’s safe to return to normal life.
"Good-quality testing is a big part of how we’re going to defeat this disease and I’m sure people will appreciate how important testing for Covid-19 is at this time.
“It is essential to help keep NHS services running smoothly during this outbreak, and to help vulnerable people stay safe as possible from coronavirus infection.
“We want to assure residents not be alarmed by the presence of the military at the site who are assisting in carrying out the testing. Residents won’t be able to turn up and expect a test. Booking is mandatory and can be done via the national booking website.
“Mobile sites will offer a great boost to reach testing targets, so we hope they will be well-used by those that need them.”
You can find more details about eligibility for testing here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-getting-tested
