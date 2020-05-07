Compton boy in sponsored dog walk

An eight-year-old boy from Compton has embarked on a fundraising drive, walking his dog to raise money for the NHS.

Max Bowsher has been walking cocker spaniel Rusty every day for the past fortnight.

While a target of £100 was originally set for the endeavour, Max has now raised nearly £600 in donations.

The Compton Primary School pupil has been inspired by the efforts of Colonel Tom Moore, the 100-year-old veteran who captivated the nation by walking 100 lengths of his garden, raising £32m for NHS Charities Together.

Max's parents, Leanne and Daniel Bowsher, have joined him on the walks.

Mrs Bowsher said: "The dog-walking idea was great because it meant that it was something that would get us out of the house every day as a family for some fresh air.

"Living in Compton, we are really spoilt for walks.

"We have walked around here, up on the Ridgeway.

"The last few days have been quite difficult with the rain, but, overall, we've been really lucky with the weather.

"We are so grateful for the support that Max has been given.

"It's quite tough for him at the minute because he really misses his friends, and, with him being an only child, he has no other children to play with.

"But this has really given him some focus."