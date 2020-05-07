Reading Magistrates' Court: series of attacks at Thornford Park psychiatric hospital

A MAN has been sent to the Crown Court for sentencing for a series of attacks on staff and others at Thornford Park Hospital in Thatcham.

The medium security facility at Crookham Hill provides care to men who are detained under the. Mental Health Act 1983.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 6, was Joshua Latham.

The 21-year-old, who was legally represented at the hearing, admitted assaulting Frank Tchounga by beating him.

He also admitted a racially motivated attack on Mr Tchounga, both on Friday, April 24.

Mr Latham further admitted assaulting health care worker Clayton Callaway by beating him on the same occasion.

In addition, Mr Latham pleaded guilty to assaulting two female health care workers – Yomi Kolawde and Emma Hills – by beating them on Monday, May 4.

Magistrates ruled that the circumstances and background were so serious that the likely sentence would exceed anything within their powers of punishment.

They predicted a lengthy prison sentence and remanded Mr Latham in custody until a sentencing hearing can be arranged before a judge siting at Reading Crown Court.