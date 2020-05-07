Communities secretary Robert Jenrick urges people to 'buy a newspaper'

A Government minister is urging the public to "buy a newspaper" to support local and national media facing "significant financial pressure" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick made his plea as he highlighted how regional papers continue to keep communities informed during the unprecedented crisis.

Speaking at a Downing Street briefing yesterday (Wednesday), Mr Jenrick said: "Regional journalists are doing so much to keep people informed on how the national effort is being communicated in our own communities.

"A free country needs a free press and the national, the regional and the local newspapers of our country are under significant financial pressure.

"I would like to echo the words of the Culture Secretary recently in encouraging everyone who can to buy a newspaper."

With a reduction in advertising in both print and online significantly decreasing revenue, many media companies across the UK have been forced to furlough staff.

The Newbury Weekly News has continued to print every week, bringing our readers in-depth news, views and analysis of how coronavirus is affecting West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

Our journalists have gone into the heart of our communities, reporting on the efforts of thousands of people to stem the spread of Covid-19 and those helping the most vulnerable,

Last week, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said in The Times: “Newspapers are at heart of the British media and essential to its vibrant mix.

“People across the country are rising to the coronavirus challenge and I suggest we all add one small thing to our to-do list: Buy a paper."