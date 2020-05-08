Newbury schoolgirl plays along with virtual orchestra

A Newbury schoolgirl is among 400 young musicians who have signed up to become part of the Virtual Youth Orchestra.

The project has given 10-year-old St Nicolas Primary pupil Elle Bright – and others across the country – the opportunity to carry on performing and practising while in lockdown.

The orchestra, which was born out of an idea from Hampshire-based Showcase Music School, has already hit the national headlines after recording the intro music for both Sky Sports News and Good Morning Britain.

Elle’s mother, Bex Bright, said: "Elle is really enjoying it.

"It’s a lovely initiative and it is great for them to feel a part of something when we are all apart.

"The team are doing such a great job and it’s a really lovely uplifting thing for them."

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Elle used to practice with the Berkshire Maestros orchestra every Saturday morning.

Any child or student below the age of 18 can sign up to The Showcase Virtual Youth Orchestra.

Once they have signed up online, they are then sent a music sheet to follow and a track to listen and play along to.

They then send a recording of themselves performing the piece back to the music school, who compile it into a video.

To find out more about how to join the orchestra or to watch some of the videos of them performing, visit their Facebook page or their website.