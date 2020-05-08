Golden wedding couple to do 50 three-legged laps of garden to mark anniversary

A Newbury couple are planning to mark their 50th wedding anniversary by staging a 50-lap three-legged walk around their garden.

Elizabeth and Richard Capewell were married on May 9, 1970.

To celebrate their milestone anniversary, they will now be tying themselves in knots as part of a feat for charity.

Their three-legged walk will be in aid of Refuge, a national charity combating domestic abuse.

Refuge’s work has acquired particular significance in the light of lockdown, which has pushed issues of spousal and family violence to the fore.

Mr and Mrs Capewell met at Cambridge University.

They were geography students – both raised in London – and were married at a church in Bexley.

They have been Newbury residents since 1986 and their three children all attended St Barts’ School.

Mrs Capewell worked as a youth and community officer before moving into disaster management.

She was involved in the community response to the 1987 Hungerford tragedy.

Mr Capewell worked first for the defunct Courage Brewery, then for the Registry Office.

At the time of their wedding, Mrs Capewell was 23, while her husband was 22.

Of the secret to a long marriage, Mrs Capewell states: “We saw a bench up at Snelsmore the other day, when were doing our hour’s walk.

“It said: ‘side by side every day, never go away!’

“I think it should be side by side – we’ve worked around the world quite a lot, but we’ve always been together even when we’ve been apart.

“We have our own lives and we have our together lives.”

Tragically, the couple’s daughter Ann died from leukemia at the age of 16.

Mr and Mrs Capewell are keen to emphasise that they have stuck together through all their troubles.

Daughter Vicci Aquilina said: “Considering what they’ve been through, they’re a strong team and a strong couple.

“I’m really proud of them, always helping others and I know they have found it weird being on the receiving end of help while having to self-isolate.”

On Saturday, the couple will stage their three-legged walk, completing 50 laps around their garden.

They have already raised around £650 towards Refuge.

Further information on donations can be found on Mrs Capewell’s Facebook page.