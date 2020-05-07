All aboard the GWR Captain Moore at Newbury

ALL aboard the Captain Tom Moore.

Train operator Great Western Railway (GWR) has named a train in honour of the veteran who has raised more than £29m for the NHS to mark his 100th birthday.

The service, which is now in operation on the Newbury line, was named in response to requests from both GWR colleagues and members of the public and his image is emblazoned on the side.

The World War II veteran had raised £30m for NHS charities during the coronavirus by his birthday on April 30 by walking laps of his garden, becoming a national hero in the process.

GWR Interim Managing Director Matthew Golton said of the Intercity Express Train 800025: “With his indomitable spirit, what Cpt Tom has achieved is truly inspirational, and an example to us all.

“We at Great Western have a long history of naming trains after great westerners, the past and present heroes from across our network, and I am honoured that today we can respond to requests to have a train named after Captain Tom Moore.”