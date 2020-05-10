New UK-wide coronavirus measures announced

The Prime Minister tonight unveiled a series of measures intended to ease the lockdown restrictions that have been in place since March.

Speaking at 7pm from 10 Downing Street, Boris Johnson stressed a shift in emphasis on Government coronavirus policy.

Rather than 'stay home', the Government is now urging people to 'stay alert, control the virus and save lives'.

Whereas Britons had previously been advised to remain indoors and limit time outside to a bare minimum, this is now being partially relaxed.

From Wednesday, people will be able to take part in sporting activities, and it is expected that the time limit on exercise will be lifted.

Mr Johnson said: "You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports - but only with members of your own household."

Those who can go back to work will be able to, and primary school pupils may even be able to return in June.

Sections of the hospitality sector may be opened - at the earliest - by the start of July.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that these are tentative measures, describing this stage of the pandemic as "the dangerous bit".

Among the new protocols announced is a Covid-19 alert system for England, assessing the threat and contagion of the disease.

No precise details on this system have been provided.