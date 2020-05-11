Shaw Road, Newbury, closed due to water leak

Shaw Road, Newbury, is closed due to a water leak and it not expected to reopen until Friday.

The closure is from its junction with Hutton Close to its junction with St Richards Road.

The alternative route for all vehicles affected, is via A4 London Road, Fir Tree Lane, Turnpike Road, Kiln Road, and vice versa.

The emergency closure is so Thames Water can carry out a repair to a visible leak within the carriageway.

Residential access will be maintained throughout and the diversion will be signed on site.

All enquiries should be directed to KCD on 0800 316 9800