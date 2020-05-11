Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Shaw Road, Newbury, closed due to water leak

Highway not expected to reopen until Friday.

Andy Murrill

Andy Murrill

andy.murrill@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886625

road ahead closed

Shaw Road, Newbury, is closed due to a water leak and it not expected to reopen until Friday.

The closure is from its junction with Hutton Close to its junction with St Richards Road.

The alternative route for all vehicles affected, is via A4 London Road, Fir Tree Lane, Turnpike Road, Kiln Road, and vice versa.

The emergency closure is so Thames Water can carry out a repair to a visible leak within the carriageway.

Residential access will be maintained throughout and the diversion will be signed on site.

All enquiries should be directed to KCD on 0800 316 9800

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Coronavirus testing site to open in Thatcham tomorrow (Friday)

Coronavirus testing site to open in Thatcham tomorrow (Friday)

Coronavirus cases: West Berkshire update (Saturday)

Coronavirus cases: West Berkshiire update (Saturday)

Bright Starlink 3 pass tonight and Flower Moon

Bright Starlink 3 pass tonight and bright Flower Moon

POLL: Should PM announce an easing of the lockdown?

Do you think Boris Johnson should announce an easing of the lockdown?

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33