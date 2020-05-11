Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Hedgehog with litter of hoglets spotted in Woolhampton garden

A WOOLHAMPTON resident had a surprise recently when he spotted this hedgehog in his garden with a litter of six hoglets.

100%

The mother and babies were spotted quite by chance about a month ago.

The lucky householder said: "Their nest was under our shed, but they've moved on now.

"I don't know how fast they grow, but I saw an adult nearby with several little hoglets a few days ago.

"This could have been them though they're about half the size of the adult now."

