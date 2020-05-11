Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Power cuts in Ball Hill and Kintbury

High winds cause tree branches to damage power lines

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

HUNDREDS of homes are without power this afternoon after high winds caused falling tree branches to damage overhead power cables.

The main areas affected are Ball Hill - around 500 homes - and Kintbury, where some 20 customers were affected.

A spokeswoman for power provider SSE said: "At Ball Hill the power was cut off at 1.48pm. Our engineers hope to have power restored by around 5pm."

The damage caused in Kintbury was more serious, she said, but engineers hope to restore power there by 6pm.

The spokeswoman added: "Our engineers are working on it, while maintaining social distancing. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

