Prime Minister Boris Johnson says restrictions to be relaxed 'very very cautiously'

PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has further explained the next stage in dealing with the Covid-19 epidemic, seven weeks after he first announced a lockdown

Mr Johnson emphasised the necessity to move forward 'very very cautiously' and explained that 'the level' at which restrictions will be relaxed 'will be primarily be determined by the R level'.

The Prime Minister said: "Throughout the period of lockdown we have been at level 4 – meaning a Covid-19 epidemic is in general circulation.

"Thanks to the hard work, the sacrifices of the British people we have helped to bring the R level down. We are now in a position to begin moving to level three in steps."

He reiterated what he had said on Sunday and explained that the new measures announced today mean that "those who can't work from home should now speak to their employer about going back to work".

Mr Johson said: "You can work and exercise as long as you like, you can meet one person outside your household – provided you stay two metres apart."

He added: "We are asking people to stay alert, control the virus and save lives. Staying alert for the vast majority of people still means staying at home as much as possible."

There is a greater emphasis on being able to do things outside as it is much harder for the virus to spread outside than it is inside, which is why certain sports are being allowed and people are being encouraged to take exercise twice a day.

Mr Johnson also explained that he had to put across "a finer, more complicated" message, because although the R ratio has decreased it is still in the balance and it remains important that people follow guidelines to keep lowering it.

The Prime Minister also conceded that finding a vaccine was "by no means guaranteed".

Chief scientific adviser to the UK Government Sir Patrick Vallance agreed that finding a vaccine was not a given, but he also said that there has been "great progress" in the search for a vaccine and the chances of creating a vaccine that is effective are getting "higher".