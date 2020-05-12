Hungerford loses community stalwart Chris Buck

HUNGERFORD is this week mourning the loss of a leading light of the community.

Chris Buck died in the early hours of Monday, May 4.

Mrs Buck was director of music at St Lawrence Church for the past four decades and was a stalwart of the Community of Hungerford Theatre Company.

She was awarded the Freedom of the Town last year for her community work.

Among those remembering her fondly was town mayor Helen Simpson, who said in a tribute: “I was devastated to hear the news that, sadly, my dear friend Chris Buck had passed away. Over the last few years I was lucky enough to get to know Chris well. She once told me I reminded her of her younger self. I was grateful for the comparison because Chris was a huge people person: kind, caring, someone who always had time for a chat and who gave the best hugs around.”

Mrs Simpson recalled that, upon being told she was to be presented with the town freedom award, “Chris was completely humbled, overwhelmed and thrilled that our community had chosen her and recognised her outstanding contribution.”

She added: “Completely dedicated and committed to everything she undertook, Chris directed Hungerford’s theatre company for over 20 years and raised considerable funds for our MacMillan Cancer Support group and schools in Tanzania who needed educational equipment. Chris was the music director for St Lawrence’s Church where the weddings, funerals and other services were made even more special with her organ playing from above. Chris further supported the church by organising its annual flower festival and concerts and, in addition, she supported the Methodist and United Reform Churches. Chris would often make the costumes for carnival and extravaganza events in the town and she helped children in the ABC group. There are so many other groups and events I could mention – testament to a lifetime of community spirit and a real empathy with those less fortunate or in need of support.”

Mrs Simpson concluded: “All of us at Hungerford Town Council send our deepest condolences to Chris’s husband, Peter, and all the family and friends who are grieving the loss of our dear friend.”

The incumbent at St Lawrence Church, Rev Mike Saunders, said he was shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of a friend and lavished praise on her commitment to the church family and the wider community.