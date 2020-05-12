Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to May 9

The number of people from West Berkshire who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate has risen to 106.

The latest information from the Office for National Statistics shows that a total of 54 people have died with coronavirus in care homes, 47 in hospitals and five at home.

This is an increase of 14 registered deaths involving Covid-19 in one week, down from a rise of 29 the week before.

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The deaths occurred in the week ending Friday, May 1, but were registered up to the week ending May 9.

There were nine deaths with Covid-19 in care homes, four in hospitals and one at home in the week ending May 1.

In the previous week ending April 24, 22 people died in care homes, six in hospitals and one at home.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.

Deaths involving Covid-19 in Basingstoke & Deane