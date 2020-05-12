Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Latest number of Covid-19 recorded deaths

New figures from the Office for National Statistics for week ending May 1

Coronavirus: What we know

The number of people from Basingstoke and Deane who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate has risen to 86. 

The latest information from the Office for National Statistics shows that a total of 66 people have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 15 in care homes, three in hospices, one at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

This is an increase of 10 registered deaths involving Covid-19 in one week, down from a rise of 18 the week before.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The deaths occurred in the week ending Friday, May 1, but were registered up to the week ending May 9.

There were six deaths with Covid-19 in hospitals and four in care homes in the week ending May 1.

In the previous week ending April 24, 12 people died in hospitals, three in care homes, two in hospices and one in another communal establishment.

The first three coronavirus deaths in the borough, all in hospital, were reported in the week ending March 20 – three days before the lockdown began.

