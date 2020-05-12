Mayor introduces 'Mini-Me'

MEET Mrs Mayor’s ‘Mini-Me’.

Hungerford's Helen Simpson (she’s the one on the right) has agreed to serve a second term in office to offer some continuity to civic life during the coronavirus crisis.

And she was delighted to be presented with a knitted ‘mini mayor’ by Marion Stroud.

Mrs Stroud made the cute gift by taking time out from her usual activity – making sets of scrubs, scrubs bags, hairbands and ear protectors.

Mrs Simpson praised Mrs Stroud and her band of “selfless community warriors” for their work on behalf of the NHS.

Mrs Stroud said modestly: “I'm only a very small part of a group.

“Altogether we’ve made over 1,000 items.

“I think my personal total so far is 10 sets of scrubs, 65 hairbands, 40 bags and 158 ear protectors.”

All the items have been sent to the coronavirus testing hub at Newbury Racecourse, to the West Berkshire Community Hospital and various GP surgeries around the area.