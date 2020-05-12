West Berkshire Council announces Greenham Common and Snelsmore car parks to reopen as part of coronavirus phased recovery plan

The public car parks at Greenham Common and Snelsmore Common will reopen tomorrow (Wednesday).

The move comes following changes to national guidance this week.

The two sites are managed by the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) on behalf of West Berkshire Council.

The following key safety advice will still apply;

. Keep at least 2 metres from anyone you meet

. Only meet ONE person from outside household (maintain social distancing)

. Drive to open spaces irrespective of distance (but not to second homes)

. Avoid public transport where possible

. Walking and cycling where possible to reduce car use

West Berkshire’s executive member for transport and countryside, Richard Somner, said: “Opening up the car parks at Snelsmore and Greenham Common is the start of a phased recovery plan.

"We have chosen to open these two sites first as we have the capacity to manage them and to ensure continued public safety which is a priority for everyone.

“However, we would encourage people to continue to use active forms of travel such as walking or cycling where possible in preference to taking the car.

"We would also ask them to ensure that they carry on observing social distancing so that they can enjoy the countryside and exercise safely.”



Land management and people engagement director at BBOWT, Christopher Williams, said: "Greenham and Snelsmore Common are nationally important places for wildlife and we would urge the public to respect these precious sites by staying on designated paths to avoid ground nesting birds and their chicks."