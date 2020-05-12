Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (May 12)

West Berkshire recycling centres to reopen this week – but you'll need to book
Tue, 12 May 2020
THE latest number of recorded coronavirus cases for West Berkshire is 345 - an increase of one in the last 24 hours, according to official Government statistics.
The total number of lab-confirmed UK cases is 226,463.
The total number of COVID-19 associated UK deaths has gone up to 32,692.
This is an increase in the daily number of coronavirus-associated UK deaths of 627.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News