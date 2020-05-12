Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (May 12)

THE latest number of recorded coronavirus cases for West Berkshire is 345 - an increase of one in the last 24 hours, according to official Government statistics.

The total number of lab-confirmed UK cases is 226,463.

The total number of COVID-19 associated UK deaths has gone up to 32,692.

This is an increase in the daily number of coronavirus-associated UK deaths of 627.

