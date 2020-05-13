West Berkshire residents warned of coronavirus scam

WEST Berkshire residents are being warned of a coronavirus phone scam.

On each occasion, the caller reports to be from Citizens Advice and claims that Government grants are available to help with Covid-19. They then ask for your bank details.

There are numerous reports that the person is calling from 07966 321370.

The advice is not to give any details, hang up the phone and block the number. Residents should then report the scam to their local Citizens Advice.

Citizens Advice West Berkshire chief executive Sue Mackie, said: “We were very concerned to learn from our partners in the Public Protection Partnership that scammers have been cold calling West Berkshire residents, claiming to be us.

“These criminals claim that Government grants are available to help with Covid-19 and ask for your bank details.

“We would never cold call anyone and ask for their bank details.

“If you do get such a call, as PPP advise, do hang up and block the number.”

You can report a scam call by ringing the Citizens Advice West Berkshire office on (01635) 516605 or by using the online help form via www.citizensadvicewestberkshire.org.uk

Alternatively, you can report this scam to the national Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.