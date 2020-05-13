Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (May 13)

Increase of one in 24 hours

The latest number of recorded coronavirus cases for West Berkshire is 346 – an increase of one in the last 24 hours, according to official Government statistics.

The total number of lab-confirmed UK cases is 229,705.

The total number of Covid-19 associated UK deaths has gone up to 33,186.

This is an increase in the daily number of coronavirus-associated UK deaths of 494.

