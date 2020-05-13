Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (May 13)

Wickes' Newbury store to reopen tomorrow (Thursday)
Wed, 13 May 2020
The latest number of recorded coronavirus cases for West Berkshire is 346 – an increase of one in the last 24 hours, according to official Government statistics.
The total number of lab-confirmed UK cases is 229,705.
The total number of Covid-19 associated UK deaths has gone up to 33,186.
This is an increase in the daily number of coronavirus-associated UK deaths of 494.
