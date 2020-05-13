Wickes' Newbury store to reopen tomorrow (Thursday)

The Wickes DIY store in Newbury is set to reopen tomorrow (Thursday) with social distancing measures in place.

The number of people in the Canal View Road store will be limited at any one time and there will be perspex screens at the tills.

Only card and contactless payments will be accepted.

Wickes' chief executive David Wood said: "The safety of our colleagues and customers is always our absolute priority.

"In recent weeks we have taken time to review in great detail how to operate our stores safely in the wake of Covid-19 and we are confident we have put the right measures in place to achieve this.

"We have measured the customers' experience in the Wickes trial stores, with eight out of 10 describing their experience as 'excellent' with regard to feeling 'safe and secure'.

"This positive customer feedback is only possible thanks to the hard work of our store colleagues. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of them for how they have responded to the challenges posed by the pandemic in shifting focus to successfully serve our customers through Click & Collect and home delivery."