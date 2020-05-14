Additional Covid-19 grants available for small businesses in West Berkshire

West Berkshire Council has received additional funding from the Government to help businesses that have been affected by the coronavirus crisis.

This additional funding, which is aimed at small businesses with ongoing fixed property-related costs, will be awarded at the council's discretion based on local need.

The council's executive member for finance and economic development, Ross Mackinnon, said: "We are very pleased to receive this news, which is something we have been asking of the Government, through our local MPs, in recent weeks.

"We anticipate that this additional scheme will provide grants to between 100 and 150 businesses."

The council has already paid out £23.3m of grants to more than 1,800 businesses across the district.

This puts the local authority among the top 25 per cent nationally for the distribution of Covid-19 business grants to businesses, according to Government figures, published by the Department for Business, Energy, Innovation and Skills.

The council is urging those businesses who are eligible for the funding but who have not yet returned their grant claim form to do so as soon as possible.

Once these forms are received, funding should then be paid to them within three working days of receipt.

Mr MacKinnon added: “Our strong performance in distributing the existing scheme puts us in a good place to ensure that appropriate checks are completed for the new scheme and to get this money to businesses who need it as soon as we have the new guidance from the Government.

“This funding will be a really important part of our work to help the local economy recover and we look forward to working with our businesses and partners on this.”