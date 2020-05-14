Defying coronavirus lockdown: suspended sentence for drink-driver who visited boyfriend

A DRINK-driver who defied the coronavirus lockdown by driving 50 miles to visit her boyfriend has been given a suspended prison sentence.

To make matters worse, she had drunk nearly five times the legal limit.

Newbury police made an example of the case by posting it on social meda after arresting the woman on Saturday, March 28.

And on Monday, March 30, she appeared in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court

Twenty-eight-year-old Jessica Tyres admitted being caught travelling from her home address to visit her boyfriend – a “non ncessary journey” according to the charge, in Bury Lane, West Ilsley.

She further admited driving a white Audi A1 after drinking more than the legal limit on the same occasion.

Tests showed a whopping 172mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

In a combined sentence for both offences Ms Tyler, who lives at South Street, Middle Bartin in Oxfordshire, was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

In addition she was ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £122.

Finally Ms Tyers was banned from driving for 26 months.

After highlighting the arrest on social media, Newbury police said in a statement: "Thames Valley Police wants to reassure the public that we fully support the Government's recommendations and will do everything we can to keep members of the public safe. Please adhere to the restrictions and keep the vulnerable people amongst us safe,"