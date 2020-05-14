Murder investigation launched after death of one-month-old baby in Newbury

Two people have been arrested and a murder investigation has been launched following the death of a one-month-old baby in Newbury.

Officers were called to an address in Fountain Gardens, Ashridge Court by South Central Ambulance Service at about 1.50am on Saturday following reports that a one-month-old baby boy was in cardiac arrest.

The baby was taken to hospital for treatment but later died. He has since been formally identified as Colby Stroud, who was born on April 10 this year.

Yesterday (Wednesday), a post-mortem examination was carried out. The cause of death is currently unascertained.

Today, a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from Newbury, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with this investigation. They are currently in police custody.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a tragic and distressing incident and I understand that this news will cause a great deal of concern and upset in the community.

“I would like to reassure people that we are carrying out a full and thorough investigation. We have arrested two people in connection with Colby’s death and they are currently in police custody.

“Members of the public may have seen a police presence in and around Ashridge Court since Saturday. I would encourage anyone with any questions or particular concerns to speak to our officers.

“Additionally, if anyone has any information which they think could be relevant to our investigation, I would urge them to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43200136471, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also make a report online.”