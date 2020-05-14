Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

The Queen thanks local newspapers for supporting communities during crisis

Local press singled out as a “platform to help others”

The Queen has called for the work of the media in supporting communities during the coronavirus crisis to be recognised, singling out local newspapers as a “platform to help others”.

Last week, the Royal Family Twitter account published a series of tweets highlighting the campaigning work done by the media to help the public in the face of the pandemic.

Scores of MPs, Peers and Ministers have highlighted the vital role played by the news media industry, with Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick last week urging the public to buy newspapers.

He said: “A free country needs a free press and the national, the regional, and the local newspapers of our country are under significant financial pressure.

“I would like to echo the words of the Culture Secretary recently in encouraging everyone who can to buy a newspaper.”

