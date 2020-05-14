The Queen thanks local newspapers for supporting communities during crisis

The Queen has called for the work of the media in supporting communities during the coronavirus crisis to be recognised, singling out local newspapers as a “platform to help others”.

Last week, the Royal Family Twitter account published a series of tweets highlighting the campaigning work done by the media to help the public in the face of the pandemic.

Local #HealthHeroes have been the focus of countless front pages in recent weeks, reflecting our thanks & admiration for frontline workers.



As The Queen said on #WorldHealthDay: ‘In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore.’ pic.twitter.com/he5wsL9zUx — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 7, 2020

This #ThankfulThursday, let’s recognise all of the journalists and broadcasters working to keep us informed.



From the national titles and broadcasters, to the local and regional outlets making a difference to the communities they serve - #ThankYou. https://t.co/PhT63rPoCD — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 7, 2020

#ThankYou to the local newspapers using their platform to help others, from fundraising to distributing supplies.



The @EveningExpress have backed a campaign to provide @NHSGrampian workers with comfort boxes - more than 600 have been given to staff on the frontline so far. pic.twitter.com/bmdy8iuGfU — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 7, 2020

The Queen is Patron of @JournoCharity, who provide financial advice & assistance to journalists nationwide. #ThankfulThursday



‘Lockdown without Journalism? Unthinkable.’ aims to showcase the role of journalists during the Covid-19 crisis, as they face an uncertain future. https://t.co/6xCX7OZaUg — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 7, 2020

Scores of MPs, Peers and Ministers have highlighted the vital role played by the news media industry, with Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick last week urging the public to buy newspapers.

He said: “A free country needs a free press and the national, the regional, and the local newspapers of our country are under significant financial pressure.

“I would like to echo the words of the Culture Secretary recently in encouraging everyone who can to buy a newspaper.”