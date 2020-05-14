Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (May 14)

Statistics shows six new cases across district since yesterday

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Coronavirus

TODAY'S (Thursday, May 14)) Government statistics reveal the total number of coronavirus cases in West Berkshire stands at 352 - an increase of six from yesterday.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases across the UK now stands at 233,151; the total number of deaths stands at 33,614.

The daily confirmed tally of lab-confirmed cases today is 3,446, with 428 deaths.

