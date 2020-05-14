Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (May 14)
Thu, 14 May 2020
TODAY'S (Thursday, May 14)) Government statistics reveal the total number of coronavirus cases in West Berkshire stands at 352 - an increase of six from yesterday.
The total number of lab-confirmed cases across the UK now stands at 233,151; the total number of deaths stands at 33,614.
The daily confirmed tally of lab-confirmed cases today is 3,446, with 428 deaths.
