Let's get lockdown Greenham blooming!

Help to create a “vibrant and colourful online photo-gallery”

LET’S get Greenham blooming.

Greenham Parish Council has launched a Facebook page for this year’s Greenham in Bloom, and is inviting Greenham residents, gardeners, businesses and community groups to help to create a “vibrant and colourful online photo-gallery” of the village’s gardens and wildlife.

Greenham in Bloom was due to have been launched as a gardening competition, to create a greener and cleaner local environment; to support wildlife and to foster Greenham’s community links.

However, the event was put on hold because of the coronovirus lockdown.

Instead, organisers have created the community Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GreenhamInBloom

The page aims to share a love of gardening and nature by encouraing people to upload pictures and video clips of fruit, flowers, veg, trees, window-boxes, and garden wildlife – or even plants and wildlife seen outdoors during daily exercise.

Parish councillor Philippa Harper said: “Gardening and nature provide a great deal of joy for many people, and families are isolated at home right now. But we can still share our successes – and failures  –  and create a community photo-art gallery of our gorgeous gardens, nature and wildlife.”

She added: “It can be anything growing in your garden or in Greenham, such as strawberries, tomatoes, roses, apple trees – the list is endless. We hope to create a fabulous Facebook page full of colour and interest’.

To post on the Greenham in Bloom page, enter www.facebook.com/GreenhamInBloom and click on ‘Send Message.’

