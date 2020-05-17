Raising Newbury to the top of Flag Institute Twitter poll

THE Flag Institute has been running a Twitter poll – #FACupOfFlags – a competition to identify the UK Flag Registry’s top flags and the next round of voting is today.

Newbury made it through to the final 12 after a flurry of votes on Twitter meant the flag was victorious in a group round on May 4, when it was up against Preston, Calne and Staining.

The competition was picked up by Newburytoday, as well as former Newbury mayor Margo Payne, and with a bit of campaigning, the town triumphed on the day, with more than 50 per cent of the votes.

The Flag Institute tweeted: “An incredible end to this town group stage of the #FACupOfFlags with Newbury seemingly down and out racing to the biggest win so far!”

Newbury is now vying for a place in the final eight against Wadhurst. Once again, Margo Payne has been leading the charge, tweeting: “Ok everyone get ready to vote like mad on the 17th May for #Newbury The power of social media is needed! Don’t worry I will keep reminding you!”

The last match in the #FACupOfFlags Round of 12 is a Southern Skirmish between Newbury and Wadhurst — The Flag Institute (@FlagInstitute) May 17, 2020

