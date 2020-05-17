Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Raising Newbury to the top of Flag Institute Twitter poll

Vote in the #FACupOfFlags

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Raising the Newbury flag to the top of the poll on Twitter

THE Flag Institute has been running a Twitter poll – #FACupOfFlags – a competition to identify the UK Flag Registry’s top flags and the next round of voting is today.

Newbury made it through to the final 12 after a flurry of votes on Twitter meant the flag was victorious in a group round on May 4, when it was up against Preston, Calne and Staining.

The competition was picked up by Newburytoday, as well as former Newbury mayor Margo Payne, and with a bit of campaigning, the town triumphed on the day, with more than 50 per cent of the votes.

The Flag Institute tweeted: “An incredible end to this town group stage of the #FACupOfFlags with Newbury seemingly down and out racing to the biggest win so far!”

Newbury is now vying for a place in the final eight against Wadhurst. Once again, Margo Payne has been leading the charge, tweeting: “Ok everyone  get ready to vote  like mad on the 17th May for #Newbury  The power of social media is needed! Don’t worry I will keep reminding  you!”

You can register your vote here

Founded in 1971, the Flag Institute is a UK charity working to promote interest in all aspects of flags and flag flying (vexillology), to foster knowledge and understanding and to offer a unique free source of expert advice, information and comment. Membership is open to all.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Murder investigation launched after death of one-month-old baby in Newbury

Murder investigation launched after death of one month old baby in Newbury

The Shows Must Go On! Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS premieres this weekend

The Shows Must Go On!

Drama as paraglider is reported to be injured

Drama as paraglider is reported to be injured

New data shows where West Berkshire people who died with Covid-19 are from

Coronavirus: What we know

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33