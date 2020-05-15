Newbury firefighters tackle woods blaze

FIREFIGHTERS from Newbury are currently tackling a blaze in the open at Sydmonton woods.

Royal Berkshire Fire Brigade (RBFRS) crew from Newbury posted this picture, alongside the message: "Please be careful to consider outdoor fire safety in these hot, dry times."

The incident is the latest in a series of recent outdoor blazes tackled by the Newbury crew, including a commercial fire in Padworth and an out-of-control bonfire in headley which affected sheds, outbuildings and cylinders.