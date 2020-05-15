Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Drama as paraglider is reported to be injured at Combe Gibbet

Emergency services on scene at the beauty spot

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Drama as paraglider is reported to be injured

EMERGENCY services were at Combe Gibbett this afternoon amid reports of a paraglider being injured.

One witness said on social media: "There were three fire engines, three 4x4 fire cars, one helicopter and one police car."

One man was reportedly taken to hospital with suspected broken legs.

Paragliders have been using the popular spot for the past few days.

There have previously been fatalities among paragliders at Combe Gibbett.

