Fund set up for family after devastating fire

MORE than £13,000 has been raised to help a Woolton Hill family whose home was destroyed by a fire.

A JustGiving page was set up following the blaze, which tore through the property on Tuesday, May 5.

It is believed to have started when an outside oil tank caught fire and the oil then seeped into the drains and sewers, causing a number of explosions as manhole covers were blown into the air.

The oil also entered the watercourse at The Chase, a 143-acre area of parkland which is home to an abundance of wildlife and a favourite site for walkers.

As a result, the popular beauty spot has been closed since last Wednesday – however the Environment Agency has confirmed that no fish or other wildlife have been harmed.

A sign on the entrance gate to the site, which is managed by The National Trust, reads: “Please do not enter – site closed due to major pollution incident. Clear up in progress.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Environment Agency officers attended the nature reserve at The Chase in Woolton Hill, Hampshire, after reports that heating oil had leaked into a watercourse, via a drainage system, following a house fire nearby.

“They deployed an absorbent boom in the watercourse to contain any polluted water, but found no evidence that fish had been harmed.

“The officers continue to liaise with landowners The National Trust, and Thames Water, which is dealing with the heating oil in the drainage system.”

If you would like to make a donation to the family affected, visit https://www.justgiving. com/crowdfunding/arwel-evans-1