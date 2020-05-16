Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Reading Magistrates' Court: Hungerford man sent threatening message to woman

Offence was committed in a domestic context, court told

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Court

A HUNGERFORD man has admitted sending a threatening message to a woman.

The offence was committed in a domestic context, Reading magistrates heard on Wednesday, May 13.

In the dock was 27-year-old Jack Ernest Gillespie, of Fairfields Close.

He admitted sending Connie Smith a threatening voicemail message at Thatcham on November 11 last year, with the intention of causing her anxiety or distress.

Mr Gillespie had also been accused of failing to surrender to bail, having been arrested for contacting Connie Smith by email and via a bank transfer, on Tuesday, May 12.

This second offence was withdrawn 

After hearing details of the case, magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on an ‘all options’ basis, including custody.

Mr Gillespie was meanwhile released on bail on condition that he does not contact Ms Smith, either directly or indirectly, and that he does not go to Frilsham.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Murder investigation launched after death of one-month-old baby in Newbury

Murder investigation launched after death of one month old baby in Newbury

The Shows Must Go On! Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS premieres this weekend

The Shows Must Go On!

Drama as paraglider is reported to be injured

Drama as paraglider is reported to be injured

"Don't feed our horses" say angry owners

"Don't feed our horses" say angry owners

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33