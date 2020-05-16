Reading Magistrates' Court: Hungerford man sent threatening message to woman

A HUNGERFORD man has admitted sending a threatening message to a woman.

The offence was committed in a domestic context, Reading magistrates heard on Wednesday, May 13.

In the dock was 27-year-old Jack Ernest Gillespie, of Fairfields Close.

He admitted sending Connie Smith a threatening voicemail message at Thatcham on November 11 last year, with the intention of causing her anxiety or distress.

Mr Gillespie had also been accused of failing to surrender to bail, having been arrested for contacting Connie Smith by email and via a bank transfer, on Tuesday, May 12.

This second offence was withdrawn

After hearing details of the case, magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on an ‘all options’ basis, including custody.

Mr Gillespie was meanwhile released on bail on condition that he does not contact Ms Smith, either directly or indirectly, and that he does not go to Frilsham.