Rescue for paraglider proved to be major operation at Combe Gibbet

THE full scale of the emergency operation to save an injured paraglider emerged today (Saturday).

The incident happened yesterday afternoon at Combe Gibbet.

It was witnessed by Newbury Weekly News columnist Nicola Chester, who said on social media: "Some years ago, I took part in a training exercise (playing the patient) in this exact spot, on a dark, snowy night. Humbling to see it all unfold for real. All among the cowslips and the singing larks.

"The only way to extract the patient safely was by winch, and the coastguard helicopter. Hard to emphasise how close this was to the slope and the people on it (fire brigade, police, paramedics; my husband) Incredible skills. It was still as the kestrel hovering close by."

Mrs Chester, whose paramedic husband helped to co-ordinate the rescue, said she felt "utterly awed by it all."

The paraglider was taken to hospital with reported leg injuries.