Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Firefighters tackle blaze at waste site

Flames spotted at Aldermaston depot

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Firefighters tackle blaze at waste site

FIREFIGHTERS are currently tackling a blaze at a waste transfer depot in Aldermaston.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available..

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Murder investigation launched after death of one-month-old baby in Newbury

Murder investigation launched after death of one month old baby in Newbury

The Shows Must Go On! Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS premieres this weekend

The Shows Must Go On!

Drama as paraglider is reported to be injured

Drama as paraglider is reported to be injured

New data shows where West Berkshire people who died with Covid-19 are from

Coronavirus: What we know

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33