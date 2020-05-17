Appeal for information as boy is violently robbed by gang in Newbury

A GANG has violently robbed a teenage boy out walking with his girlfriend.

The incident happened along the canal path as the 16-year-old was walking with his girlfriend from the direction of London Road towards Victoria Park at about 2.45pm yesterday (Saturday).

Police have appealed for information and said the victim was surrounded by a group of about eight to 10 teenage boys, who are described as white and mixed race.

The offenders assaulted the victim, by punching him.

The offenders then stole the victim’s rucksack before fleeing in the direction of Faraday Road. The rucksack was later recovered by police officers.

The victim sustained head injuries, including a broken nose. He was treated at hospital but has since been discharged.

Investigator Sue Bradshaw said: “This was a shocking incident but I want to reassure the local community that we are carrying out a thorough investigation. We are determined to find the offenders and have already made one arrest, but I would urge anyone who knows the names of the perpetrators to contact police.

“We are also appealing for those Good Samaritans who helped the victim after the robbery. We need to speak to them as they may have vital information that can help our investigation.

“If you are one of those Good Samaritans, know the names of the offenders, or have any other information then please contact the force. The easiest way to do this is by leaving your information on our website, or you can call 101, using the reference 43200144421.

“If you have information but would prefer to remain 100% anonymous then please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”